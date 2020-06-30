Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez To Host 2020 Graduation Livestream

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are celebrating the graduating class of 2020.

On Tuesday evening, the couple will host a livestream honouring the achievements of New York City’s 2020 grads.

“I know this has been an incredibly difficult and strange time for all of you. Your educational journey came to an unexpected and abrupt halt. The tradition of wearing your cap and gown at a ceremony and celebrating your hard-earned achievement with your peers has been stripped away,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

“Jen and I are so proud of you all and we wanted to congratulate you on your spectacular accomplishment,” he added. “Join us tonight at 7 pm ET for a special message on channel PIX 11 in New York or live streaming on TikTok, Twitter and YouTube!!”

