Will Arnett Offers ‘Your Daily Horoscope’ In Quibi Animated Series

Will Arnett and astrologer Liza Kelly are teaming up for a modern twist on classic horoscopes.

Quibi released a trailer for “Your Daily Horoscope” on Tuesday. The animated short is a collaboration between ATTN: and Arnett. Kelly — an author, podcaster, and resident astrologer at Cosmopolitan magazine — serves as the show’s advisor.

“The show tracks the daily mishaps of 12 millennial zodiac characters who work at a technology start-up, Estrella,” a press release explains.

“The characters have personalities that coincide with their astrological signs and each has a storyline that provides useful, albeit hilarious, astrological guidance” the release adds. “The series will air five days a week… with 12 personalized segments released each day. ”

“Your Daily Horoscope” is available exclusively on Quibi starting July 6.