Disney+ Adds ‘Star Wars’ Deleted Scene As A Bonus Clip

Disney+ has added a deleted scene from “Star Wars” to its bonus content on the streaming platform.

On Joe and Anthony Russo’s “Russo Bros. Pizza Film School”, Mark Hamill addresses the scene in which Luke Skywalker witnesses Darth Vader’s attack on Princess Leia’s ship.

Describing the scene, Hamill says, “There are a couple of things that are good for the character.”

“No. 1, he is ridiculed roundly by his peers. So he’s not particularly cool or popular. Koo Stark is the only other female actor in the movie… and she calls me ‘Wormie’. So I am not popular,” he continues. “And then I bump into Biggs Darklighter, played by Garrick Hagon, and I go ‘Wow!’ You can see we’re good friends. He’s dressed in an Imperial uniform and I’m going, ‘Wow! That’s so great! I can’t wait until I can get off the dump of a planet and join with you.'”

“And he takes me outside and says, ‘Luke, as soon as I get the chance, I am going to jump ship and join the Rebels,'” he adds.

The deleted scene is currently on Disney+ along with the entire “Star Wars” franchise.

