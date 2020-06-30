Tati Westbrook Says Jeffree Star And Shane Dawson ‘Are Responsible For So Much Damage’

Tati Westbrook says Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson had nefarious intentions when they went after fellow YouTube sensation James Charles.

Westbrook, 38, took an extended break from social media after the fallout from a 2019 video titled, “BYE SISTER.” In the video, she publicly declared an end to her friendship with Charles before later extending an olive branch.

At the time, Westbrook accused Charles of using his fame and power to manipulate straight men he was attracted to. Star subsequently called Charles a predator and a danger to society. Charles lost approximately 3 million followers before dropping an explanation video.

A few weeks ago, beauty influencer Cameron Lester accused Dawson of pulling strings behind-the-scenes to implode Westbrook’s relationship with Charles.

On Tuesday, Westbrook tried to address the situation while noting that her attorneys asked her to keep some cards close to her chest.

“You will be able to see why it is we believe that Jeffree and Shane are responsible for so much of the damage that has been caused,” she began.

“I can tell you this it’s now my opinion that Jeffrey and Shane were both bitterly jealous of James Charles’s success Jeffree resented that so much of his business was centred around his biggest rival and Shane did not like that James Charles wanted to make a documentary,” she said.

Westbrook further accused Star and Dawson of mobilizing against Charles out of spite.

“Neither of them were happy with standing in his shadow on YouTube anymore,” Westbrook argued. “I believe James Charles was gaining more followers and receiving more views and more press faster than anyone in the history on the platform.”

“It’s also my opinion that Jeffrey and Shane needed James marginalized and out of the way for their November launch of the conspiracy palette along with Shane’s merch,” she expressed.

Westbrook concluded by insisting Star and Dawson had intentions to hurt the reputation of more than just Charles.

“The entire situation opens up a Pandora’s box of speculation but I’m just not sure anyone counted on this drama spreading like wildfire,” she said. “It’s my opinion that everyone involved got scared and their plan changed multiple times as I refused to play along or engage with the drama over the next several months a year later.”

“It is now my opinion that James Charles was not their only intended target I believe that there are many different people who have unclean hands in all of this and there was a coordinated plan to keep me quiet and pushed me out of the way for other business reasons,” she said.