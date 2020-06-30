Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden Arrested Following Domestic Violence Allegation

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested on the weekend, accused of domestic violence.

As Page Six reports, the 41-year-old musician was placed under arrest on Saturday and charged under California penal code 273.5(a), charged with willfully inflicting a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

According to Page Six, Madden is unmarried, and the identity of his alleged victim hasn’t been identified. He is currently free after posting $50,000 bail.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 responded to the arrest. “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news,” said the band’s rep in a statement. “As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously.”

“For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through,” the statement concluded.

Page Six also reminds that this isn’t Madden’s first brush with the law; back in 2015, Madden was arrested for possession of cocaine after an undercover officer witnessed him passing a vial of the drug to Ivanka Trump’s ex-boyfriend, James “Bingo” Gubelmann.