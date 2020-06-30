Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Posting ‘Tone-Deaf’ Nude Photos Of Herself To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Lili Reinhart is clearing the air on her post calling for justice for the death of Breonna Taylor.

The “Riverdale” actress apologized to fans after she shared a nude photo of herself with the caption, “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker, was killed by Atlanta police in March after officers burst into her home authorized by a “no-knock” order.

RELATED: Lili Reinhart Announces: ‘I Am A Proud Bisexual Woman’

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good,” Reinhart wrote in her apology. “And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better,” she continued. “But I understand that my caption came off as tone-deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better.

But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

Reinhart has been very vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.