Country Stars At Odds After Chase Rice Hosts Concert With Thousands Not Socially Distancing

Country stars continue to be at odds over Chase Rice’s recent Tennessee concert.

Rice was fried on social media after posting footage from a Tennessee concert he held over the weekend. This was no coronavirus-conscious, socially distant drive-in concert, however; an audience of approximately 10,000 gathered in close proximity, with many reported to be mask-free as they sang along.

Kelsea Ballerini was one of the first major country stars to publicly condemn her colleague.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Passes The Mic To B.C. Doctor Bonnie Henry

Chase Rice just played a concert to an enormous crowd of unmasked fans here in Tennessee. For once, I am at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/wB47u1EaFd — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) June 28, 2020

“Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now,” she tweeted. “We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”

Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eJaLnGu28k — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 28, 2020

Jake Owen is one country crooner who jumped to Rice’s defence.

“In a world full of hate, be a light. I swear I’ve heard that on OUR country radio stations,” Owen wrote on Monday. “It’s amazing how many country artists, songwriters and media outlets are quick to throw shade at our own people. Sad really.”

An eagle-eyed fan spotted a reply to Owen from Marren Moris, per E! News.

“I love you but it is perfectly okay to hold ‘our own’ people accountable for a poor decision that will keep us all out of work even longer,” she wrote. “I know you care about your band, crew, and fans. I’m not cancelling anyone. I am respectfully wondering why they would screw us all over.”

RELATED: Cirque du Soleil Files For Creditor Protection Amid COVID-19 Woes

In a world full of hate, be a light. I swear I’ve heard that on OUR country radio stations. It’s amazing how many country artists, songwriters and media outlets are quick to throw shade at our own people. Sad really. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) June 30, 2020

Rice has thus far stood by his concert, chalking up the backlash to a difference of opinion.

“I just wanted to address my show Saturday night,” he began. “I took a video of the concert, everybody had a blast, but then once I posted the video, a lot of people seeing that online had a big problem with how the show looked, how the show went down.”

“I understand there’s a lot of varying opinions, a lot of different opinions on COVID-19,” Rice concluded. “How it works with live music crowds and what all that looks like.”