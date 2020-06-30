Giada De Laurentiis’ Cat Hilariously Crashes ‘Today’ Cooking Segment

Giada De Laurentiis had an unexpected guest join her TV cooking segment on Tuesday morning.

While showing “Today” co-hosts Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin how to make a red, white and blue salad for the Fourth of July, her adorable Bengal cat, Luna, jumped up on the counter to see what was cooking.

“And just a little dripping of cat hair,” joked Daley of the mystery ingredient in the salad, with De Laurentiis insisting Luna is a “short-haired cat” and there would be no cat hair flavouring the salad.

The “Today” hosts were back in the studio on Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to work from home. De Laurentiis, however, stayed put and shared the recipe virtually.

De Laurentiis’ “Giada Entertains” airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada.