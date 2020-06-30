Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Pregnant Katy Perry: ‘She’s A Force Of Nature’

Orlando Bloom is so in love with Katy Perry.

Bloom, 43, who is expecting a baby girl with fiancée Perry, gushed about the singer, 35, during an interview with the Associated Press.

“Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn’t know [she’s pregnant],” Bloom said. “She’s a force of nature, obviously, as we all know, as everyone knows.”

He added that Perry is doing “great” in her third trimester.

“But it’s been really impressive,” Bloom continued. “There’s no complaining. She’s just all about it. It’s pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It’s just business as usual.”

The upcoming arrival will be Perry’s first child but is a second for Bloom. Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr share son Flynn, 9.