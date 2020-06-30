Don Cheadle Teaches Blanche A Lesson About The Confederate Flag In Resurfaced ‘Golden Girls’ Clip

Don Cheadle is fighting back against racism in a resurfaced clip from an episode of “The Golden Girls”.

In his pre-fame days, the young actor appeared in an episode in which his character confronts Southern belle Blanche (played by Rue McClanahan) about the Confederate flag.

Twitter user Seb Starcevic found the clip and shared it with the platform, pointing out that the “scene feels especially relevant” amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the scene, Blanche is seen hanging up a Confederate flag, which its defenders claim denotes Southern pride, while others point out its basis as celebrating slavery as a symbol of white supremacy.

When Cheadle’s character questions why she’s displaying the flag, clueless Blanche insists it simply brings her “wonderful family memories.”

RELATED: Don Cheadle Talks About Being Stopped By Police: ‘I Always Fit The Description’

I’ve spent the past few months binge-watching The Golden Girls and its ill-fated spin-off, The Golden Palace. Tonight I got to the episode where Don Cheadle’s character confronts Blanche about her nostalgic worship of the Confederate flag. This scene feels especially relevant: pic.twitter.com/voLMqrAGEs — Seb Starcevic (@SebStarcevic) June 30, 2020

“This flag, Mrs. Devereaux, is not about college football games or quilting bees or fried chicken on Sunday. It’s about colleges that won’t let me in. It’s about companies that won’t hire me. It is about crosses being burnt front lawns today – not an evil past, Blanche, today,” he explains. “And not just in the South, all over. The North is just as bad.”

In a second appearance, Cheadle explained further. “The legacy of that flag is alive every time I’m walking down the street with a group of my friends and I see a white person cross over to the other side because they’re afraid,” he tells her. “So please don’t tell me about that flag, I’ve battled that flag all my life.”

Part Three: “The whole world is messed up right now, and I would like to see that get better, but in order for that to happen white people are gonna have to start making positive assumptions when they see People of Color.” This episode came out in 1992. pic.twitter.com/ArEfmbTOwl — Seb Starcevic (@SebStarcevic) June 30, 2020

The episode may have aired in 1992, but it feels even more relevant today than it did at the time.