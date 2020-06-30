Tom Hanks And Jennifer Aniston Urge The Public To ‘Do Your Part’ And Wear A Mask

Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston are calling for the public to do their part amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In separate Instagram posts, the pair asked for their followers to wear maks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks, who battled coronavirus earlier this year, said at a press conference to promote his upcoming movie “Greyhound”.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you,” he added. “Don’t be a p**sy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Meanwhile, Aniston shared a selfie of herself wearing a mask to Instagram with the caption, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

She added: “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼.”

“Greyhound” debuts on Apple TV+ on July 10.