Director Christopher Nolan Shoots Down Anne Hathaway’s Claim He Bans Chairs On His Sets

In a recent “Actors on Actors” conversation with Hugh Jackman for Variety, Anne Hathaway dropped a revelation about what it’s like to work on a Christopher Nolan film.

Hathaway, who played Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises” and also appeared in “Interstellar”, revealed the one thing she claimed Nolan has banned from his movie sets: chairs.

“Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,” she explained.

“I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion,” Hathaway added. “It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

In light of Hathaway’s statements, a spokesperson for Nolan clarified, insisting Hathaway isn’t entirely correct — and there actually are two other things that Nolan has banned.

“For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” Nolan’s spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement to IndieWire.

“The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need,” the statement continued. “Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”