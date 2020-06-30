TikTok Video Goes Viral For Pointing Out ‘Glee’ Audience Scene Is Filled With Mannequins

A TikTok video has gone viral after a user posted some footage from an episode of “Glee” featuring a somewhat disturbing discovery.

In the video, a scene is unfolding in which the McKinley High glee club is performing onstage, with the camera panning to the audience as they applaud.

“So I’m just noticing in ‘Glee’ there are dummies in the crowd,” TikTok user Kelly Sipos says in the clip, which went viral.

As she zooms in on the screen, it becomes apparent that there are numerous mannequins in the audience, peppered throughout next to actual people, in a cost-cutting attempt to create the illusion of a larger crowd without blowing the budget (extras need to be paid; dummies don’t).

“I feel like I’m in the ‘House of Wax’, man,” she says as the clip ends.