Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent” introduced viewers to an amazing young man, 12-year-old Jacob Velazquez.

Speaking with the judges while he stood onstage, Velazquez held a large cardboard vision board, which featured such images as all four “AGT” judges delivering a standing ovation and Simon Cowell hitting the Golden Buzzer.

“I’m the type of person who doesn’t just sit back and wait for things to happen, I’m the type of person who comes up with a plan of how to achieve that goal,” he told the judges.

“I wanna be on ‘America’s Got Talent’ to show people that just because you have some kind of disability or some kind of diagnosis doesn’t mean you’re not capable of great thing,” he added, revealing that he’s been diagnosed with PDDNOS, short for Pervasive Developmental Disorder — Not Otherwise Specified, which he described as being “similar to Asperger Syndrome but with a speech delay.”

With that, he sat in front of a grand piano and performed an exquisite original composition that blew the judges away, with all four applauding as the song ended.

However, after completing his piano performance, Velazquez then disappeared behind a curtain as Fall Out Boy’s “Centuries” began playing, with the curtain lifting to reveal the youngster sitting behind a drum kit.

He proceeded to play along with “Centuries”, serving up a killer performance featuring some drumstick-twirling theatrics that brought his vision board to life when all four judges rose to their feet to give him the standing O he’d dreamed of.