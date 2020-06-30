Comedian Michael Yo Riffs On Getting Older In ‘AGT’ Audition

Comedian Michael Yo is a familiar face to TV viewers, thanks to his role as E! correspondent, being a recurring panelist on “Chelsea Lately” and co-host of “The Insider”.

On Tuesday, viewers saw Yo in a somewhat different role as a standup comic when he auditioned for the judges on “America’s Got Talent”.

In the pre-performance package, Yo revealed that during the course of his E! gig he actually had the opportunity to interview all four of the judges, chatting with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and her “Modern Family” co-star Eric Stonestreet, who was sitting in for ailing judge Heidi Klum.

Asked which of the four was his favourite interviewee, Yo singled out Cowell, a response that brought about some comically confused looks from Mandel.

He then launched into his standup routine, about physical perils that await after age 40, with the laughter of the judges and host Terry Crews making up for the lack of a studio audience in the episode, which was filmed shortly before TV production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.