Surviving Members Of The Tragically Hip Reminisce Ahead Of Canada Day

On the eve of Canada Day 2020, Sirius XM’s Tragically Hip Radio featured a virtual discussion with the surviving members of The Tragically Hip: Gord SInclair, Johhny Fay, Paul Langlois and Rob Baker, who spoke with SiriusXM’s Jeff Leake.

During the conversation, Sinclair discussed his upcoming solo venture, while Fay looked back on a memorable Canada Day show.

Meanwhile, Langlois opened up about the band’s tight relationship, which allowed them to stay together for for decades until the untimely death of frontman Gord Downie in 2017.

“Because we toured so much and so early, and did it constantly and were friends prior to, we were able to handle any tough stuff that came our way,” he explained.

Fay talked about going through the group’s wealth of archival material while looking for unreleased songs that will eventually make their way to fans.

“Back in the early days we were obviously recording way more than we were putting out,” he said. “Road Apples had eight extra songs to it. You know, I think we’ll get there. We’ll find them somewhere.”

Sinclair shared his appreciation for his home and native land, which embraced the band and allowed the Hip to realize their full potential.

“We were fortunate coming up in this country,” he said. “We learned really early on how to be a band and not at the big sold-out shows and the big hometown gigs on the weekend. We learned how to play Tuesday and Wednesday night. Coming up we played a lot of empty and half empty rooms and you learn how to keep people there and for us that was making it fun and making it exciting and pushing ourselves creatively on stage every night.”

The entire conversation can be enjoyed below.