Young Cellist Performs Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition

What young cello player Elijah lacks in years, he more than makes up for in talent.

On Tuesday’s audience-free episode of “America’s Got Talent”, the youngster took to the stage for his audition.

In the pre-performance video package, he revealed that he’s been playing the cello since he was just 2 years old.

Elljah is one nine children in his family, all of whom play an instrument (with the exception of the 14-month old, but just wait).

“You guys jam all the time at home, huh,” asks “AGT” host Terry Crews, and Elijah agrees. “There’s always something going on,” he says of his large family. “It’s never boring.”

He also admitted that being able to appear on “AGT” has “been my dream for so long,” and that dream finally came true when he took to the stage to perform a thoroughly unique cello-driven cover of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” that got the judges’ attention.

Viewers will find out how the judges responded in Tuesday night’s episode of “AGT”.