Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina’s Claim That They Had Relationship With Will Smith’s ‘Blessing’

August Alsina is getting candid about his past rumored relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. While speaking with radio personality Angela Yee, discussing his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, the 27-year-old singer claimed he was linked to the actress, and that Will Smith gave him his blessing.

In a statement to Page Six, Pinkett Smith’s rep responded, “Absolutely not true!!”

Rumors of a relationship between Alsina and Pinkett Smith have circulated for some time, with fans thinking Alsina’s 2019 song “Nunya” was written about the actress. However, the artist denied such claims.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I’m not OK with is my character being in question. When certain things are questionable that I know is not me, or that I know that, what I haven’t done — contrary to what some people may believe — I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous,” Alsina said. “I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But, in this instance, it’s very different, ’cause as I said there is so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable about it.”

Alsina went on to explain that he’s lost “money, friendships [and] relationships” over those rumors, stating that he thinks “it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth, but I never have done anything wrong.”

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina claimed. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to [a] life partnership that they spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” he noted, adding, “I really loved the person that I experienced that [with] and know what [that feels] like — if some people never get that in this lifetime.”

He continued by admitting that he doesn’t want to be a person to cause confusion, “because I love these people. I really, genuinely do.” He added that he has “never been in love in that kind of a way.”

“So much so that being intertwined in that way — walking away from it butchered me,” he expressed. “I’m shakin’ right now because it almost killed me. Not almost. It did — it pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It. Broke. Me. Down.”

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith and her husband have been vocal about the ups and downs in their marriage. In a June 2019 “Red Table Talk” episode, Pinkett Smith said that she and the “Bad Boys” star haven’t faced any cheating issues in their relationship. The actress, however, did recall how she’s been in instances in the past where she’s been cheated on and been the one to step out on her partner.

“I had a really interesting experience when I was younger. I had two relationships before Will that were kind of serious to me, where I got cheated on,” Pinkett Smith admitted.

In January of last year, the couple also admitted that they don’t celebrate their wedding anniversary. “It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in that day,” Pinkett Smith explained. “We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different.”

Will has also expressed that he and his wife “refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with someone for the rest of your life,” he said in an interview with TIDAL’s “Rap Radar” podcast in July 2018. “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

