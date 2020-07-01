Katy Perry Releases Stunning Acoustic Version Of ‘Daisies’

Katy Perry surprised fans by releasing a stunning acoustic version of “Daisies” Wednesday.

Accompanied by guitar, Perry, who is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom, gave a passionate, stripped-down performance of the single, which is bound to go down a storm with fans.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Pregnant Katy Perry: ‘She’s A Force Of Nature’

Since its release in May, “Daisies” has amassed more than 105 million combined global streams.

It’s taken from Perry’s as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, set to be released August 14.

Perry’s release comes after Kelsea Ballerini also belted out an acoustic version of the much-loved track.

The “Roar” singer was a huge fan, commenting: “so pretty 🥺♥️”

Ballerini sang a slowed-down version of the song while sat on a stool with an acoustic guitar.