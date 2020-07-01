Crystal Powell Nails Stand-Up Comedy Routine Despite No ‘AGT’ Crowd

Crystal Powell proved her comedy chops despite the odds stacked against her.

It is hard enough to deliver a rousing stand-up routine in front of a bonafide comedian like Canada’s own Howie Mandel. The new crowd-less format of “America’s Got Talent” does not even allow for someone like Powell to feed off the crowd.

The 46-year-old Texas-native delivered a well-constructed and timely commentary on the differences between her Black and white friends. She closed with a hilarious bit on how her Black friends sing the U.S. national anthem like Whitney Houston or Jennifer Hudson.

Her entertaining set earned big compliments from Mandel who described her as naturally gifted. All four judges gave Powell a firm and forceful “yes!”