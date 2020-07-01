Lena Waithe Calls On Hollywood To Be More Inclusive Or ‘Pay Up’

Lena Waithe wants financial repercussions for Hollywood companies who aren’t being inclusive enough.

“If your studio hasn’t greenlit enough projects brought in by underrepresented communities — everything gets shut down,” said the “Westworld” star in a new essay for Variety.

“The studios, networks and streamers all need to live by new rules, and if they don’t live by them, there need to be financial repercussions,” explained the producer-screenwriter-actor.

The Emmy winner also discussed how she believes there should be more projects reflecting the lives of people in marginalized communities as “Hollywood is nothing if not a mirror of America.”

Despite all that Black entertainers have accomplished in Hollywood, Waithe noted that a BET show has never been nominated for an Emmy and that “Black and brown people are often left off” awards lists.

“We’re never a part of the conversation or roundtables. And when we are there — there’s usually only one or two of us,” she said.