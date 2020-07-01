Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’ In Kellyoke Cover

Kelly Clarkson was back with another incredible Kellyoke cover Wednesday.

The singer belted out a cover of “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure, with her being joined by her band once again, who all performed their bits from home.

Clarkson’s colourful performance comes after she sang the Police track “Every Breath You Take”.

She gushed after the song, “Ooh I love that song!”

Clarkson said something similar after her performance of Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” released Monday for Pride 2020.

She’s recently sung along to the likes of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”, the Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” and many, many more tracks.