The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Send Special Message To Hospital Workers In Canada

In celebration of Canada Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took time out of their busy schedules to send a message of thanks to hospital workers in the Great White North.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined staff at Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia via video call to hear about their experiences working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

🇨🇦 On Canada Day we say thank you to frontline workers across the country for your amazing work protecting and supporting your communities.#CanadaDay | @FraserHealth pic.twitter.com/IYoWdw2yTd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2020

The royal couple thanked frontline workers across the country for their efforts in helping to protect and support their communities.

“Catherine and I are proud of all of you and of everyone on the frontline who has led the way very stoically and very bravely, and put patient care right at the top of the list,” said William.

“You’ve done a fantastic job”.

Kate added: “It’s an amazing role that you’re playing and a hugely tough one as well. We’re in huge admiration of everything you’re doing”.

The duke and duchess also heard from Sandeep (Sunny) Dulai, a health care social worker who shared her experiences as an expectant mother working in the hospital during the pandemic.

Fraser Health is one of the five regional health authorities in the province delivering hospital and community-based health services to over 1.8 million people.

Kate and William heard about how many of the region’s critically ill Covid-19 patients were cared for at the hospital, as well as listening to the unique challenges of providing care throughout the outbreak, including the impact on staff, patients and their families.