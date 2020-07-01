‘High School Musical’ Director Kenny Ortega Confirms Ryan Is Gay

“High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega has finally confirmed that Ryan (portrayed by Lucas Grabeel) is gay.

Ortega, who himself is gay, confirmed the news while speaking with Variety about the queer aesthetic that runs through his films.

“I put a lot of who I am into my work. I mean, really all the way back from the earliest work that I’ve done, even as a choreographer in film and television,” he said. “I think, yeah, that it’s just there and whether it’s screaming at you, or whether it’s just sort of quietly there, it’s there.”

“The character of Ryan in ‘High School Musical’, Sharpay’s twin brother, we decided he’d probably going to come out in college,” the filmmaker continued. “It was less about coming out and just more about letting his true colours come forward.”

Ortega was not confident that Disney or the greater audience was prepared for an explicitly gay character; however, he was not deterred from moulding the character the way he wanted.

“I have to be honest with you. I didn’t think at the time — and Disney is the most progressive group of people I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “I was concerned because it was family and kids, that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet.”

“So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab,” Ortega explained. “They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it and they would identify with it. And that is what happened.”