Granger Smith And Wife Amber Speak Out After First Anniversary Of Son’s Tragic Death

In June of 2019, Granger Smith and wife Amber Reilly Smith faced the worst tragedy imaginable, after their three-year-old son River passed away in a drowning accident.
One year on, the couple are reflecting on the grief that they have experienced, as well as their brighter moments and the minute-to-minute approach to life that has helped them through this past year.
In a new interview with Today, Granger reflected on the moment that the tragedy occurred in their backyard.
RELATED: Granger Smith’s Wife Reflects On Tragic Year Following The Death Of Their Son River
“I was 20 feet away,” said the country music singer. “I was playing gymnastics with my daughter. He was outside of the locked gate with our other son. There wasn’t music playing; there wasn’t any kind of distractions. It was just a quiet, 7 p.m. summer evening. It was so silent. There wasn’t a splash; there wasn’t any kind of call for help. I just saw him. I turned around, and I saw him.”
View this post on Instagram
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
“Most of the times it happens when children are not supposed to be swimming,” added Amber, sending a stark warning about the dangers of swimming pools.
“People will say, ‘Watch your child,’ but it happens so fast. It’s just it’s so fast, and it’s so quiet. It’s not like you see in the movies, splashing around. It’s just silent.”
View this post on Instagram
Missing my baby so much ❤️. People keep saying, “you’re so strong” “how are you functioning?” “I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed.” I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight. I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles. To any of you experiencing a loss of any kind (and maybe I’m just trying to remind myself here) – You can do this. You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos. Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love. 💫 Be kind to those around you. Before you choose to judge or tear down, always try to encourage or lift people up. That person next to you, that car in front of you, that woman down the street, that man in your office, those kiddos in the store, you never know what kind of trials they are facing. Thank you all again for sharing your stories of loss with me, for lifting my family up through prayers and encouragement. YOU are the reasons for my strength at times and I’m so grateful. ♥️
RELATED: Granger Smith Posts Emotional Update Since The Death Of His Son Earlier This Year: ‘Most Things Just Don’t Seem Important Enough To Share’
“I would have thought a year ago, supervision — just watch your kids. Just watch them,” Granger continued.
“And I know now, from my own experience, that no human being on this planet is capable to say that’s enough. Because that requires 24/7. And if you add a gate, that’s not enough. If you add swimming lessons, that’s not enough. Pool alarm, it’s not enough.”
The Smiths also spoke about coming to terms with what happened and moving forward with their lives.
RELATED: Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Pens Emotional Post About Sending Her Kids To School After Son’s Death
Amber said: “Going through the worst of what I hope we ever have to go through, we still have joyful moments. We choose to find joy, and you have to.”
The couple, who are also parents to daughter London, 8, and son Lincoln, 6, say that they plan to live out their lives channeling River’s fearless spirit.
Granger said: “He had a 1,000-plus days on this earth, and he lived them so carefree — bare feet and running with the wind — and can’t we all just live a little more like that? A little more in the moment, a little more with the wind.”