Granger Smith And Wife Amber Speak Out After First Anniversary Of Son’s Tragic Death

In June of 2019, Granger Smith and wife Amber Reilly Smith faced the worst tragedy imaginable, after their three-year-old son River passed away in a drowning accident. One year on, the couple are reflecting on the grief that they have experienced, as well as their brighter moments and the minute-to-minute approach to life that has helped them through this past year. In a new interview with Today, Granger reflected on the moment that the tragedy occurred in their backyard. RELATED: Granger Smith’s Wife Reflects On Tragic Year Following The Death Of Their Son River “I was 20 feet away,” said the country music singer. “I was playing gymnastics with my daughter. He was outside of the locked gate with our other son. There wasn’t music playing; there wasn’t any kind of distractions. It was just a quiet, 7 p.m. summer evening. It was so silent. There wasn’t a splash; there wasn’t any kind of call for help. I just saw him. I turned around, and I saw him.”

“I would have thought a year ago, supervision — just watch your kids. Just watch them,” Granger continued.

“And I know now, from my own experience, that no human being on this planet is capable to say that’s enough. Because that requires 24/7. And if you add a gate, that’s not enough. If you add swimming lessons, that’s not enough. Pool alarm, it’s not enough.”

The Smiths also spoke about coming to terms with what happened and moving forward with their lives.

Amber said: “Going through the worst of what I hope we ever have to go through, we still have joyful moments. We choose to find joy, and you have to.”

The couple, who are also parents to daughter London, 8, and son Lincoln, 6, say that they plan to live out their lives channeling River’s fearless spirit.

Granger said: “He had a 1,000-plus days on this earth, and he lived them so carefree — bare feet and running with the wind — and can’t we all just live a little more like that? A little more in the moment, a little more with the wind.”