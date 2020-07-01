Meghan Markle ‘Spoke Spanish Perfectly’ During A Recent Charity Visit

Meghan Markle showed off her impressive Spanish-speaking skills during a recent charity visit in Los Angeles.
Meghan and Prince Harry stopped by Homeboy Industries last month, where they spent time making baked goods and interacting with group members.
Homeboy Industries is a youth program founded in 1992 by Father Greg Boyle following the work of the Christian base communities at Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, L.A.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Boyle, the group’s founder, told People. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”
Meghan interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she learned Spanish, after graduating from Northwestern University.
RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Archewell Non-Profit Trademark Not Denied Despite Reports
Boyle added Meghan and Harry, who moved to L.A. in March, “were completely engaged and very informal” during their visit, which the Duchess of Sussex was said to have arranged shortly after the death of George Floyd.
“She didn’t want to have a long-table discussion or presentation or even a tour,” he shared. “They knew we pivoted our organization to help address food insecurity in the county and that was intriguing to her, so she said, ‘We want to come and put an apron on,’ and that’s what they did. It was quite wonderful.”
Boyle added of Meghan and Harry, “A couple of times they’d be separated at one table or another, but then they’d always find their way to each other. It was just sweet. They seem to have a good time together. We all felt special that they chose to come to our place.”