Meghan Markle ‘Spoke Spanish Perfectly’ During A Recent Charity Visit

Meghan Markle showed off her impressive Spanish-speaking skills during a recent charity visit in Los Angeles.

Meghan and Prince Harry stopped by Homeboy Industries last month, where they spent time making baked goods and interacting with group members.

Homeboy Industries is a youth program founded in 1992 by Father Greg Boyle following the work of the Christian base communities at Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, L.A.

“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Boyle, the group’s founder, told People. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”

Meghan interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she learned Spanish, after graduating from Northwestern University.

Boyle added Meghan and Harry, who moved to L.A. in March, “were completely engaged and very informal” during their visit, which the Duchess of Sussex was said to have arranged shortly after the death of George Floyd.

“She didn’t want to have a long-table discussion or presentation or even a tour,” he shared. “They knew we pivoted our organization to help address food insecurity in the county and that was intriguing to her, so she said, ‘We want to come and put an apron on,’ and that’s what they did. It was quite wonderful.”

Boyle added of Meghan and Harry, “A couple of times they’d be separated at one table or another, but then they’d always find their way to each other. It was just sweet. They seem to have a good time together. We all felt special that they chose to come to our place.”