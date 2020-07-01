Lea Michele’s Former Co-Star Craig Ramsay Calls Her A ‘Despicable, Horrible Human Being’

Another of Lea Michele’s former co-stars is accusing her of being difficult to work with.

In a new interview on the podcast “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”, “Newlyweds: The First Year” star Craig Ramsay slammed Michele, who he worked with on a production of Fiddler on the Roof along with Rosie O’Donnell.

“I know them all. I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview,” he said. “At all! I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality. We were in Fiddler together. Rosie is awesome. I still talk – she is a huge mentor and I respect her – how she has been able to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her. As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business!”

Ramsay added, “I was there when she got the call of, ‘I got “Glee”,’ and I think the entitlement just came over her body. She was possessed with this and from that moment on — cause she moved to L.A. the same moment I did from New York — and I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement… I have never seen the likes of it, especially Broadways. You can’t mess with Broadway. You can get a reputation very quick if you don’t respect where you come from.”

He continued, “And she is talented, don’t get me wrong. She is more talented than the gigs she did the last ten years, but that doesn’t matter if no one wants to work with you.”

Michele was first called out publicly for bullying behaviour last month by “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware. Other co-stars corroborated the accusations.

The actress offered an apology on Instagram, writing, “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”