Gritty is getting some help from the “Queer Eye” Fab Five.

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness visited the home of Philadelphia 76ers mascot Gritty. The beloved mascot was nominated by Philadelphia Phillies mascot Phillie Phanatic.

“Being a mascot is tougher than most people think, and we all handle it differently,” wrote the Phanatic in a thoughtful nomination letter. “But it’s out of love for the people of Philadelphia.”

Grooming genius Van Ness was thrilled with what he had to work with: “Gritty is synonymous with per-fect eyebrows.”

France managed to give Gritty a french tuck, Porowski failed to explain vegetables Berk renovated Gritty’s locker, and Brown brought Gritty to tears when reuniting him with Phanatic.

Never before has the world had such a raw look into the thing known as Gritty.