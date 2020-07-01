Courtney Stodden Posts Strange Video With Brian Austin Green

A new Instagram video posted by Courtney Stodden has people scratching their heads.

Stodden, 25, posted a video in close proximity to Brian Austin Green, 46. The two seemed to be in a pool or hot tub, addressing someone named “Ashley” with very little context.

“Here’s ‘90210’…” Stodden said in the video. “I’ve never seen him, I don’t know who this is.”

Green and Stodden were first spotted together in mid-June following Green’s split from Megan Fox in May. Earlier this week, Green was spotted on a lunch date with Australian model Tina Louise.