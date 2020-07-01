Prince Harry Discusses Black Lives Matter In Surprise Diana Awards Video Message

“You are all doing such incredible work and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you to make a positive mark on the world. And I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it.”

Speaking about his mother, who would have turned 59 on Jul. 1, he added: “Like many of you she didn’t take the easy route or the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it.”

“Right now, we’re seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger are dominating as pain and trauma come to the surface. But I see the greatest hope in people like you, and I’m confident about the world’s future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands.”

The duke also addressed the Black Lives Matter movement, and spoke about his hopes for change. He continued: “My wife [Meghan Markle] said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I too am sorry — sorry that we haven’t got the world to a place you deserve it to be.”

"Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you."