Brad Paisley Pulls Off Epic Surprise For Kentucky Couple

Brad Paisley has an epic surprise for a couple of fans.

In the upcoming episode of the Amazon Prime Video docuseries “Regular Heroes”, the country crooner, 47, FaceTimes Daniel and Danielle Hayden, a couple who own a cattle and chicken farm in Kentucky.

While the video call from Paisley is a surprise enough, the “No I In Beer” singer has a couple more surprises up his sleeve.

As they follow Paisley’s instructions to go outside their home, they discover a year’s supply of N95 masks, so their team can keep themselves healthy while working on the farm, and two matching belt buckles with “Hayden Farms’ emblazoned on them. But it was the final surprise that brought the Hayden’s to tears, financial assistance for infertility treatments.

The Haydens have been struggling to start a family for years.

“That means the world to us,” Daniel says through tears. “That is our number one priority — passing it on to the next generation… We’ve had trouble with that for a while.”

“Regular Heroes premiered last month and will continue releasing new episodes through July 3.