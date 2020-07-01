‘Mrs. Maisel’ Creator On Criticisms Of Midge’s Parenting: ‘I Have No Patience For That S**t’

Amy Sherman-Palladino doesn’t care what people think of Midge Maisel’s parenting skills.

In a new Hollywood Reporter roundtable, the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creator opened about whether she was ever concerned about how people would received the character.

“No, I never give a s**t about that, especially when you’re dealing with women characters,” she said.

“I started on ‘Roseanne’, I was in my 20s, and it was me [and] a [female writing] partner, and we were the only girls on staff, and you learn really quickly what the views on women were, what was likable and what was, ‘Oooh, don’t yell too much because you’re too strident,” Sherman-Palladino continued. “You learn very quickly that if you reminded one of the execs in the room at all of his wife, you’re f**ked,” Sherman-Palladino said. “So I have never gone into anything worried about what people are going to think in those terms.”

Asked about the criticism that Midge doesn’t pay enough attention to her children while pursuing stand-up, the TV creator shot back, “I have no patience for that s**t whatsoever.”

She explained, “I never saw one person say dick about Don Draper in ‘Mad Men’ not hanging out with his kids. So f**k that s**t. These kids have two sets of grandparents who dote on them, and they have a father that’s there all the time. If this woman has to go out on the road to make a living, f**k you if you have an issue with that. And I mean that with all the love in my heart.”