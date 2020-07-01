Neil Young Takes On Donald Trump In ‘Porch Episode’ Of His ‘Fireside Sessions’

Neil Young performs at 'GoldenVoice Presents: Arroyo Seco Weekend' at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on June 23, 2018.

Neil Young has put the spotlight on some of his most politically charged songs with the latest instalment of his “Fireside Sessions” acoustic concert series

Dubbed the “Porch Episode,” the performance featured a rendition of 2006’s “Lookin’ for a Leader,” including a special change of lyrics

“We had Barack Obama and we really need him now,” sang the Canadian star.

“The man who stood behind him now has to take his place somehow/America has a leader building walls around our house/Don’t know Black Lives Matter and we gotta vote him out”.

The episode also featured performances of songs like “Alabama” and “Campaigner,” as well as a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin'”.

The session was directed and shot by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah, using just her own iPad.

