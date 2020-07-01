Jeff Foxworthy Debuts New Series ‘What’s It Worth’

Jeff Foxworthy has a new series coming to A&E.

The new show, titled “What’s It Worth”, is a virtual take on “Antiques Roadshow” where comedian and collector Foxworthy will search the U.S. for some hidden treasures in the homes of regular people.

According to the official synopsis, “Foxworthy and a team of experts may visit your state, town or even someone you know to examine a variety of heirlooms, trinkets and treasures to help people determine if they are sitting on a gold mine, or if they are just holding on to items for sentimental value.”

The objects range from pop-culture keepsakes to historical relics and odd mementos.

Following the premiere, Foxworthy will also host “What’s It Worth: Live” where viewers can bid on some of the items uncovered.

“What’s It Worth” premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.