Rebecca Black Apologizes For Holocaust Joke She Made At 16-Years-Old With Shane Dawson

Rebecca Black is owning up to an insensitive joke she took part in when she was a teenager.

Black’s apology is yet another example of YouTuber Shane Dawson’s shock-value humour of old that has landed him in hot water lately. In the 2014 video, the two Internet stars play a game of charades.

Dawson holds a card to his head reading the “Holocaust” and asks Black to act it out. Black, 16 at the time, attempts to oblige the request.

I am deeply ashamed to have taken part in such an offensive bit. Yes I was 16, uncomfortable, and didn't know this was coming. Shane, I know that deep down you are trying to learn and grow. But we must do better & take complete responsibility for how harmful this is. @shanedawson https://t.co/xaPrB0uoTB — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) June 30, 2020

“I am deeply ashamed to have taken part in such an offensive bit,” Black wrote on Monday. “Yes, I was 16, uncomfortable, and didn’t know this was coming.”

“I am so sorry to those I have hurt,” she continued. “I wish what I would have done was shut such an offensive joke down, rather than uncomfortably play into something I deep down knew was wrong.”

Black also acknowledged Dawson’s role in the video: “Shane, I know that deep down you are trying to learn and grow. But we must do better and take complete responsibility for how harmful this is.”