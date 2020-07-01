Elton John Launches YouTube ‘Classic Concert Series’ To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief

It’s good news for Elton John fans!

The musician is set to launch a weekly archival concert footage series, titled “Elton John: Classic Concert Series”, featuring some of his most monumental concerts from around the world on his official YouTube channel.

The series, which begins Friday at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT, will raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

“Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh” from 1976 will be the first show to air.

The Classic Concert Series is running in support of @EJAF's #COVID19 Emergency Fund to continue HIV prevention and care for the most vulnerable people around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can donate on @YouTube whilst watching the show. https://t.co/UanioM9nAs — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 1, 2020

RELATED: Elton John, Adam Lambert And More Celebrate History Of Pride With Virtual Event ‘Out Now Live’

Following Friday’s episode, a new two-hour concert set will premiere on John’s YouTube channel every Saturday at the same time for a total of six weeks.

John says of the series: “My Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities.”

RELATED: Elton John Praises ‘Brilliant’ Secondary School Cover Of ‘I’m Still Standing’

“We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent COVID response.”