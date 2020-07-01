Netflix Shares The Ultimate Canadian-Made Streaming List Perfect For Canada Day

Netflix has the perfect way for you to beat the heat this Canada Day.

The streaming service shared the ultimate list of Canadian-made content ready to stream right now.

Along with the list, Netflix has created a reel of made-in-Canada titles featuring some of our very own Canadian talent.

Highlighting “The Umbrella Academy” which films in Toronto, Hamilton and Mississauga, and stars Canuck Ellen Page, as well as, “Schitt’s Creek” (Toronto and Uxbridge) and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Vancouver and Langley).

Netflix also highlighted Canadian actors like Shay Mitchell (“You”), Alessia Cara (“The Willoughbys”) and Nathon Fillion (“Santa Clarita Diet”).

