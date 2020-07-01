Pearl Jam Shares Emotional Message On 20-Year Anniversary Of Show That Caused Deaths Of Nine People

Pearl Jam have penned an emotional anniversary tribute in honour of the fans who died during one of their performances at Roskilde Festival 20 years ago.

The tragic incident happened on June 30, 2000, when unmanageable crowds resulted in nine young men suffocating or being trampled in a mosh pit.

On behalf of the rest of the band, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard said: “An unexpected moment intervened that forever changed all involved.”

“The 9 young men who were trampled. The lives of their families and loved ones who had to endure imagining their deaths over and over and the reality of never seeing them again. Every person at the festival who witnessed what was happening and tried to do something, maybe pulling someone up, or not being able to…”

In the post, which was shared on the band’s website, Gossard added: “And those, like our band, who never realized anything was going on at all until it was too late… All of us Forever waiting for the news to be different.”

The post ends by stating that the band will be forever in the shadow of the pain and loss of the victims’ loved ones: “Young men who loved PJ and wanted to get up close. That was the through-line of all those who passed that day. We hope we will never know what that loss feels like. We hope.”

“We are forever in the shadow of your pain and loss and we accept that shade and are forever grateful to share that sacred space. The space created by the absence of those 9 young men…”