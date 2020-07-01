‘Beavis And Butt-Head’ Getting Off The Couch With New Seasons And Spin-Offs

Everyone’s favourite 90s cartoon slackers are coming back for more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Comedy Central is reviving “Beavis and Butt-Head” for a “whole new Gen Z world.”

The rebooted series will be helmed by original creator Mike Judge with two new seasons and plans for spin-offs and other specials.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central,” said ViacomCBS executive Chris McCarthy. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

Comedy Central also recently announced the new animated series “Jodie”, a spin-off of the ’90s series “Daria”, which itself was a spin-off of “Beavis and Butt-Head”.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” was previously revived for an eighth season in 2011.