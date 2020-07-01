‘Mad Men’ Add Blackface Disclaimer To Season 3 Episode

“Mad Men” has a new streaming home and is giving a heads up about an upsetting scene.

The Amazon-owned IMDb TV will move forward as the official home for “Mad Man”. Ahead of that move, the show is adding a disclaimer for an episode using blackface. The Season 3 episode titled “My Old Kentucky Home” will have an advisory warning for the scene.

“This episode contains disturbing images related to race in America,” the advisory reportedly reads, according to Variety. “One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963.”

“In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become,” the advisory continues. “We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety.”

All seven seasons of “Mad Men” officially make the move to IMDb TV on July 15.