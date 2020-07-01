Wesley Williams Takes Unicycling To A New Level In Killer ‘AGT’ Audition

Wesley Williams made a killer “America’s Got Talent” debut.

The young unicyclist, 22, a.k.a The One-Wheeled Wonder showed off some of his moves for Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell and new judge Sofia Vergara and absolutely nailed it.

But this audition was Williams’s first, the performer, from Florida, and his former partner Ella Warner audition for Cowell before – on “Britain’s Got Talent”.

Williams audition took place just before the production of “AGT” was shut down as the coronavirus outbreak hit the United States and while fellow judge, Heidi Klum, was out sick.

“AGT” has since resumed production with serious social distancing rules in place. According to Deadline, the live episodes will be filmed outdoors on “a huge outdoor movie stage that was created to look like an drive-in movie theatre.” The show’s four judges will arrive in separate cars, and will sit on socially distanced directors chairs while watching the acts. There will be no audience.