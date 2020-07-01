Sky News Reporter’s Live Broadcast Gets Interrupted By Adorable Son Looking For A ‘Biscuit’

A Sky News reporter had an adorable guest star appear during her live broadcast.

On Wednesday’s newscast, foreign affairs editor, Deborah Haynes, who is working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, was chatting about a new law in Hong Kong when her adorable son stormed into the room and stole focus.

The youngster had an important request on his mind, “biscuits”.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

After a minute off-camera, Haynes can be heard agreeing that her son could have two biscuits instead of the three that were requested.

While the compromise continued, the camera cut back to the studio with anchor Mark Austin who switched the subject.