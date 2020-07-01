Shia LaBeouf Is A Dangerous Man In ‘The Tax Collector’ Trailer

Shia LaBeouf might just be the devil in David Ayer’s upcoming crime-thriller “The Tax Collector”.

LaBeouf stars as Creeper, a “tax collector” for a crime lord known as Wizard. He stars opposite Bobby Soto who plays another one of Wizard’s tax collectors named David.

“What have you heard?” LaBeouf’s character asks in the new trailer. “Are you the devil?” David wonders, leading to an ominous reply from Creeper, “I might be.”

The tax collectors collect Wizard’s cut from the profits of local gangs. Wizard’s entire business is upended when his old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico.

“The Tax Collector” hits select theatres, on-demand services and digital on August 7.