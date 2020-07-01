Liam Payne Fakes FaceTime Call With Harry Styles On TikTok Leading Fans To Speculate A One Direction Reunion

By Aynslee Darmon.

Liam Payne. Photo: CP Images

Liam Payne is fueling those One Direction reunion rumours.

In a brand new TikTok from Payne, the singer faked a FaceTime call with his former bandmate Harry Styles and it’s causing a stir with fans, especially since this month marks 1D’s 10th anniversary.

July 23 marks a decade since Payne, Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik auditioned for the “X-Factor” and were made into the boyband.

The clip appears to show Payne and Styles on a call together except the footage of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is the same clip on a loop.

“Someones got the giggles, eh?” Payne laughs.

@liampayneHow’s it going?♬ original sound – liampayne

Not only did the video blow up on TikTok, thanks to Payne’s 1.1M followers, but it sent 1D fans into meltdown:

