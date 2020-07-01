Liam Payne Fakes FaceTime Call With Harry Styles On TikTok Leading Fans To Speculate A One Direction Reunion

Liam Payne is fueling those One Direction reunion rumours.
In a brand new TikTok from Payne, the singer faked a FaceTime call with his former bandmate Harry Styles and it’s causing a stir with fans, especially since this month marks 1D’s 10th anniversary.
July 23 marks a decade since Payne, Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik auditioned for the “X-Factor” and were made into the boyband.
The clip appears to show Payne and Styles on a call together except the footage of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is the same clip on a loop.
“Someones got the giggles, eh?” Payne laughs.
@liampayneHow’s it going?♬ original sound – liampayne
Not only did the video blow up on TikTok, thanks to Payne’s 1.1M followers, but it sent 1D fans into meltdown:
why do i feel like liam posted that tiktok as a form of reassurance because regarding a “reunion”, a lot of people seem to think harry wouldn’t wanna be involved so liam did the tiktok to prove a point
— 𝐤𝐚𝐜𝐢²⁸◟̽◞̽- free🇵🇸 (@goldenflickerr) July 1, 2020
don’t know what’s funnier the actual tiktok or liam putting his time and energy into making a fake facetime call with harry pic.twitter.com/1D3ehzOcA0
— irene (@harryftirene) July 1, 2020
WHAT IF LIAM AND HARRY ARE ON A REAL FACETIME CALL RIGHT NOW AND LAUGHING AT ALL OF OUR REACTIONS- pic.twitter.com/fuWa9K7KR7
— lucy ²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ ☆🥝 (@stylesxtommot) July 1, 2020
I can just imagine Liam on FaceTime with Harry whilst seeing our tweets right now 😂😂 we are such clowns. We couldn’t handle a single FAKE FaceTime call what’s gonna happen on July 23rd 😂😂
— Eisha (@1Dforever_2020) July 1, 2020