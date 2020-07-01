Pentatonix Debut Virtual Cover Of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

Fresh from their quarantine album At Home, Pentatonix has a new virtual music video for their cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.

Filmed from their homes across the U.S. as the coronavirus outbreak still rages on, the acapella group nailed every note.

“Arranging and recording an EP’s worth of music and videos without once being in the same room as your bandmates or a producer was super challenging and definitely bizarre,” Scott Hoying says of their new project in a statement. “But I know that collectively we were inspired by the strength, creativity and resourcefulness of people around the globe throughout the past months.”

He added, “We are so very proud to be able to share this music and these videos with our fans and can’t wait for them to hear what else we’ve been up to.”

On the new album, Pentatonix also have a “Home’ medley and a cover of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”.

At Home is available to stream now.