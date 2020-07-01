‘Sex And The City’ Star Jason Lewis Shows Off Rugged Transformation

He was debatably one of the most drool-inspiring men in the whole “Sex and the City” series, and now Jason Lewis is proving that the years since the show wrapped have treated him well.

RELATED: Kristin Davis Admits She’d Prefer To Be Quarantined With Her ‘Sex And The City’ Character Charlotte Over The Others: ‘She’d Be Prepared’

The actor, who played Samantha Jones’ boyfriend Smith Jerrod in the series, debuted a rugged new look while dropping by Channel Seven’s “The Morning Show”.

Actor Jason Lewis looks back on his memorable role as Smith in Sex and the City. #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/k1P97Y5XkK — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) July 1, 2020

Lewis made an appearance on the Australian TV show talk about his charitable partnership with Best Buddies.

While starring on “SATC,” the Hollywood hottie was known for his signature long blond locks and baby face complexion, but a moustache and a shorter hairdo made him look very different to his former character.

RELATED: Kyle MacLachlan Reveals Reason He Was ‘Angry’ At His ‘Sex And The City’ Character Trey MacDougal

Chatting to the hosts, Lewis reflected on his fond memories of being on the show and discussed the reasons why he thinks “SATC” has been so enduringly popular.

“Any good writing speaks for something we all experience and they did such a good job of doing that while keeping it funny and entertaining and sensational,” he said.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Will Keep Her Thoughts To Herself Following Criticism Of A ‘Sex And The City’ Outfit

As well as appearing on “SATC” Lewis has also starred in roles on “Midnight”, “Texas”, and “Charmed”.