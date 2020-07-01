BTS Fans Are Freaking Over V’s Upcoming Mixtape

BTS fans cannot get enough of the K-pop group’s music, so you can bet they were stoked to learn about V’s upcoming mixtape.

V, a 24-year-old member of the globally-dominant collective, has a mixtape coming out. The South Korean artist teased a new song on Wednesday.

아미가 너무 너무.. 너무 너무 보고싶은 날이에요

완성은 아니지만 조금 스포 라도 듣고 기다려줘요 #내일지울수도.. #내마음이 변하기전에 얼른.. pic.twitter.com/eQKSH9n3Gw — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 1, 2020

“Today’s a day when I really, really… really really miss ARMY. It’s not completely finished but please listen to this small spoiler and wait,” V captioned the post.

There is no confirmed release date for the song or upcoming mixtape, but V plans to drop the project sometime in 2020.