BTS Fans Are Freaking Over V’s Upcoming Mixtape

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

V. Photo: EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
V. Photo: EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

BTS fans cannot get enough of the K-pop group’s music, so you can bet they were stoked to learn about V’s upcoming mixtape.

RELATED: BTS’ Jungkook Is The Most Searched K-Pop Star 2020’s 1st Half

V, a 24-year-old member of the globally-dominant collective, has a mixtape coming out. The South Korean artist teased a new song on Wednesday.

“Today’s a day when I really, really… really really miss ARMY. It’s not completely finished but please listen to this small spoiler and wait,” V captioned the post.

RELATED: BTS Brightens Up The World In ‘Stay Gold’ Music Video

There is no confirmed release date for the song or upcoming mixtape, but V plans to drop the project sometime in 2020.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP