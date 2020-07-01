Bravo Shares Sneak Peek At ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac”s Season 5 Taglines

“The Real Housewives Of Potomac” are back and sassier than ever.

Ahead of the season five premiere, Bravo has revealed the housewives’ tagline and they are shady.

“I’m still the baddest thing walking, and the most anointed one talking,” Gizelle Bryant says in hers. Next up is Karen Huger who adds, “Honey, the Grand Dame doesn’t repeat history, she makes it.”

“Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn’t have to try me,” Monique Samuels says, while Robyn Dixon follows up, “I live in a house full of ballers, but I never get played.”

“Now that I got my baby, that’s the only crap I take,” Ashley Darby adds, referring to her first child who she welcomed in July 2019. “Reading is fundamental, and honey, I own the library,” Candiace Dilliard Bassett continues.

And finally, newcomer Wendy Osefo concludes, “The professor has arrived and class is officially in session.”