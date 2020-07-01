Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks Ex Shawn Booth Will Never Let Go Of His ‘Anger’ Towards Her

Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her ex Shawn Booth.

The former “Bachelorette”, 35, joined Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad on the latest episode of their podcast, “Scrubbing In”, and got real about the “anger” Booth has towards her.

“I play this scenario in my head more than I should because first of all, I think — and again I’m not trying to speak for him and I don’t know — but I truly think he just will never understand me or respect certain decisions and I think he’s just gonna hold onto anger with me,” Bristowe admitted.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Get Candid About The ‘Biggest Issues’ In Their Relationship

Adding, “That’s how I feel so I would be nervous because I would probably play nice and even though he hurt me so terribly and things I’ve never even talked about, I hold anger too, but I know if I saw him I wouldn’t be able to be like ‘Meh,’ that’s just not me.”

“I didn’t realize how miserable I was or how out of touch I was with myself and my confidence until — and I’m not trying to, obviously, blame Shawn, but I felt a lot of shame from the show,” Bristowe later explained. “I felt a lot of insecurities. I didn’t feel safe in the relationship. … It’s three and a half years of feeling shame and like I don’t deserve love from him. And I knew that wasn’t right, [but] that’s constantly what I was feeling for three and a half years.”

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe On Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Dream Coming True

She also revealed Booth didn’t text her back after she reached out following the loss of his beloved golden retriever.

Bristowe and Booth, 33, got engaged in 2015 during the finale of “The Bachelorette”. Three years later, they confirm their split in November 2018.