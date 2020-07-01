David Foster Insists Divorce From Yolanda Hadid Had Nothing To Do With Her Battle With Lyme Disease

David Foster is opening up about his split from Yolanda Hadid.

The multi-Grammy winner, 70, got real about his split from the “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” alum in the new doc, “David Foster: Off the Record”, insisting their divorce has nothing to do with her battle with Lyme disease.

The former couple split in 2015, right in the middle of Hadid’s battle.

“How can I leave a sick woman?” Foster said in the doc.

“The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left,” he continued. “It was for a different reason which I will never disclose that had nothing to do with her being sick.”

Foster’s relationship with Hadid was documented during her run on “RHOBH”, a show Foster regretted being a part of.

“My wife at the time wanted to do the show. I didn’t want to be the guy to say ‘no’,” he said. “Hey, I’ve got 16 f**king Grammys, half a billion records. F**k that show!”

Foster is now married to “American Idol” alum Katharine McPhee.

“David Foster: Off the Record” is streaming on Netflix.